Woman shot to death in Grays Ferry home; man claims it was an accident

A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death inside a home in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death inside a home in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death inside a home in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death inside a home in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death inside a home in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

It happened on Bailey Terrace near Point Breeze Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

A man was taken into custody. Police say the man is claiming the shooting was accidental.

No charges have been filed so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.