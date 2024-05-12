WATCH LIVE

Woman shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion, husband sought for questioning

Investigators say the husband brought her to Temple Hospital, then drove off.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024 1:16PM
Woman shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion, husband sought for questioning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the husband of a woman who is now hospitalized, after being shot multiple times.

Investigators say the husband brought her to Temple Hospital, then drove off.

She was shot in the chest and stomach, and told police it was a self-inflicted injury.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 1900 block of Croskey Street in Strawberry Mansion.

The investigation is ongoing.

