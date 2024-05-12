Woman shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion, husband sought for questioning

Investigators say the husband brought her to Temple Hospital, then drove off.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the husband of a woman who is now hospitalized, after being shot multiple times.

She was shot in the chest and stomach, and told police it was a self-inflicted injury.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 1900 block of Croskey Street in Strawberry Mansion.

The investigation is ongoing.