Woman stabbed multiple times outside market in Philadelphia's Germantown section

Investigators say a 29-year-old woman was stabbed multiple of times in the arm outside the Chelten Market.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in the city's Germantown section.

Police were called to the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe she was stabbed by someone she knew.