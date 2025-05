Woman wanted in violent Ivyland, Bucks County home invasion surrenders

IVYLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- The second suspect in a violent Bucks County home invasion is now in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia posted a photo of Daiquan Savage on Friday after she surrendered to authorities overnight.

Police say Savage and the other suspect, Hassan Nelson, violently robbed and pistol whipped a victim they met in Ivyland Borough.

The crime happened back in April.

Savage is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.