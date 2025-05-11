Woman's body found in Schuylkill River following murder-suicide in King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman and her husband were both found dead following a murder-suicide.

The body of 57-year-old Tonya Dupree, of King of Prussia, was found floating in the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive in East Falls on Saturday.

Montgomery County's district attorney says she fatally shot her husband Robert in their bed in King of Prussia, and pointed a gun at their son.

The son grabbed the gun and she fled.

The DA says she took her life.

Her body turned up in the river, but the cause of death is still unknown.