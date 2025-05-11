24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman's body found in Schuylkill River following murder-suicide in King of Prussia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, May 11, 2025 2:56PM
Woman's body found in Schuylkill River following murder-suicide in King of Prussia
Woman's body found in Schuylkill River following murder-suicide in King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman and her husband were both found dead following a murder-suicide.

The body of 57-year-old Tonya Dupree, of King of Prussia, was found floating in the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive in East Falls on Saturday.

Montgomery County's district attorney says she fatally shot her husband Robert in their bed in King of Prussia, and pointed a gun at their son.

The son grabbed the gun and she fled.

The DA says she took her life.

Her body turned up in the river, but the cause of death is still unknown.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW