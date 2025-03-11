'Word Powered: Exploring Free Speech Through Art' on View Through Sept. 8 at National Liberty Museum

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Word Powered: Exploring Free Speech Through Art' features works from 15 artists.

Found object sculptor Carol Cole has a piece on display called 'Freedom of the Press.'

"Freedom of speech and freedom of expression go hand-in-hand," says Alaine Arnott, Ph.D., President & CEO of the National Liberty Museum. "Each of these artists are taking free speech through their own perspective."

It's on view now at the National Liberty Museum in Old City.

"Our mission is to educate, connect, inspire folks to explore and advance the concept of liberty, which is really critical in our times," says Arnott.

Artists from across the country are featured, along with Philadelphia artists, like Carol Cole.

"It had to do with freedom of the press being in question," says Cole of her work. "We need to hold onto it."

She says she made the letters gold "to sort of highlight how important that is."

You can also explore 'Free Speech: Our Right, Our Responsibility,' which is the first exhibition in 'The Year of Free Speech' initiative. It is located downstairs from 'Word Powered' in the National Liberty Museum.

"Each exhibition, as it opens, builds on each other," says Arnott. "And then the last one will talk about the future."

In the latest, 'Word Powered,' artists tackle themes through a variety of mediums.

"This is called 'Cheshmee,' and it is a video sculpture that is only visible through a single peephole," says multimedia artist Elyana Shams who created the work.

"We have multimedia, we have paintings, we have sculptures," says Arnott. "There's an interactive component to a couple of the exhibitions and brings the visitor into that experience."

Iranian-born artist Elyana Shams' work addresses censorship.

"Talking about what happens when specific people or their narratives are not being told fully," says Shams.

"Our vision is to build a society that values freedom of thought," says Arnott. "And if we can use art as a tool to talk about democracy, about liberty, about free speech, we've done our job."

'Word Powered: Exploring Free Speech Through Art' is on view through September 8, 2025 at the National Liberty Museum.

