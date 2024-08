Workers free mama cat and kittens from SEPTA station in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA had to call in the cat whisperers at its 63rd Street Station in West Philadelphia on Thursday.

A mama cat tucked her kittens away behind a stairwell and they became stuck.

The transit agency posted photos of the rescue on social media.

The animals are now in the care of Stray Cat Relief.

The shelter gave them a clean bill of health and is now looking for someone to foster the cats.

They named the mom 'Subrina.'