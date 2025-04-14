WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday and 75 years of marriage

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey World War II veteran is celebrating two incredible milestones this year.

Anthony Simone turned 101 years old on April 5th, 2025.

May 6th, 2025 is the 75th wedding anniversary of he and his wife, MaryAnn. She is 96 years old and always by his side.

Simone served in the U.S. Army in the early 1940s. He recalls traveling through Europe, participating in the Battle of the Bulge, and serving guard duty in Munich.

After the war, he spent 49 years as a body and fender repairman. He now has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Watch the video above to see all that Simone and his wife are thankful for.

