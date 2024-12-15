1 dead, 4 injured after shooting inside house in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead, and four others are hospitalized following a shooting in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.

Police say those shots were fired inside a house on the 400 block of Wyoming Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

One man was shot multiple times, and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three more victims, believed to be involved in the same scene, arrived at the hospital a short time later.

Police found the fifth victim on the 4700 block of Bingham Street.

We are awaiting an update on their conditions.

No word yet on a possible motive.