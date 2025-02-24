Young Adult Cancer program addresses growing, and sobering need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- James van der Beek, Olivia Munn, even Princess Kate. All have had cancer before age 50.

While scientists work on finding out why cancer is hitting adults younger these days, these patients have unique needs to be met.

Luckily, there is a new program in Philadelphia for that.

It's a sobering statistic - although colorectal cancers are down overall, they're hitting those 50 years of age and younger harder.

"Between 2011 and 2019, the rates have increased by almost 2% per year," says Dr. Christopher Cann, a Gastrointestinal Oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Because of that, Dr. Cann says many young adults may have a different future than their parents.

"About a two times increased risk of colon cancer and a four times increased risk of rectal cancer," he notes.

And Dr. Cann says the symptoms can be vague.

"Fatigue, abdominal pain, and then rectal bleeding," are the most common.

The bleeding is often assumed to be hemorrhoids, so patients are slow to see a doctor, according to one survey.

"41% of patients within that age group waited over six months before seeking medical attention, and two thirds of patients saw two or more physicians before they were even diagnosed," he says.

So the cancers are more often advanced, and harder to treat.

With 17 cancers in all rising among those under 50, Fox Chase has created Philadelphia's first Young Adults Cancer program, for 18 to 39-year-olds.

"They're beginning their careers. They're beginning a family. They're in the midst of education. They're often not financially stable," Dr. Cann says.

It goes beyond medical care, to include social work, psychiatry, psychology, financial guidance, child care guidance - and preserving their fertility.

"We've already seen a significant increase in referrals to onco-fertility. So I think it was a 450% increase," he says.

It's all designed to lessen the stress of daily life, so patients can focus on their cancer care.

Similar programs elsewhere have had good results.

"Depression rates are lower, anxiety rates are lower. People are following up more," he adds.

Dr. Cann says clinical trials specifically for young adults are also in the offing. The first three should open in about six months.