Young athletes step up to the plate in the Wildwood Beach Baseball tournament

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Wildwood today, young athletes made big swings during a fun day in the sun.

Baseball fields were set up on the beach for various teams across the area.

They stepped to the plate in the sand to compete in a tournament this weekend.

