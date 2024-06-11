Young child among 3 injured after driver strikes vehicle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was hospitalized after a crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood Monday night.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Frankford and Solly avenues.

Police say a 67-year-old man was driving a red Hyundai when he lost control of the car and struck a white Volkswagon.

The Volkswagon was reportedly coming to a stop at a traffic light when it was struck, which caused it to spin out and strike an overpass pillar.

Officers say two people in the Volkswagon, a 26-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy, were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

Authorities say the child is in critical condition and is expected to be transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when he is stable. The woman in the Volkswagon is in stable condition, according to authorities.

The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

He is being questioned by police at this time. There is no word yet what caused this collision.