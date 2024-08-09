Young child taken to the hospital after hit-and-run in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Larchwood Avenue.

There's where the boy, who is about four years old, was hit by a vehicle.

The driver took off after the crash.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is in stable condition.

There is no word yet on a vehicle description.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

