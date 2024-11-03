Young girl dead after being shot inside Philadelphia home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. inside a home on the 3800 block of I Street in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Police say at the scene, officers found the young girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

She was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the child's family is being questioned by homicide detectives. Sources told Action News that officers are investigating the incident as an "accidental shooting."

A gun was recovered at the scene, investigators say.

Authorities did not release any further information on the incident.