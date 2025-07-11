Young musicians learn about the style of 'Grease' in an accelerated theater program

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Now that summer is in full swing, these young performers found a way to continue their craft outside of school.

As part of Doylestown Theatre Academy, they had only a few short weeks to learn a brand new musical based on the film "Grease."

This accelerated program is their way to prepare students for a professional theater setting.

The show takes place Friday July 11th, and Saturday July 12th at New Hope Solebury High School.

