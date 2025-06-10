Yuuka Universe creates hand-sculpted whimsical jewelry

Elina Oehlert is the designer behind the handmade jewelry and accessories at Yuuka Universe.

Elina Oehlert is the designer behind the handmade jewelry and accessories at Yuuka Universe.

Elina Oehlert is the designer behind the handmade jewelry and accessories at Yuuka Universe.

Elina Oehlert is the designer behind the handmade jewelry and accessories at Yuuka Universe.

CALLOWHILL (WPVI) -- Elina Oehlert is the designer behind the handmade jewelry and accessories at Yuuka Universe.

She says her jewelry is for people who are tenderhearted and love all things color.

The designer works in an art studio in Callowhill, hand-sculpting charms for her jewelry.

Her most popular items include earrings shaped like fruits and vegetables, as well as colorful beaded necklaces.

Oehlert attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where she studied painting and began creating handmade jewelry out of polymer clay during her senior year of college.

When she shared her jewelry creations on Instagram, she developed a fan following and created Yuuka Universe.

Her newest creative additions are beanies and hair claws, and she hopes to sell prints of her paintings in the future.

Elina hopes her customers feel like their authentic selves when wearing jewelry from Yuuka Universe.

Website | Instagram