High school football player shot, killed in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A high school football player in Chester, Delaware County, was shot and killed over the weekend, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 24th and Crosby streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, police located 17-year-old Zaheem Sabree along the 100 block of East 24th Street.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say.

Sabree was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, officials with the Chester Upland School District (CUSD) confirmed that Sabree was a rising 12th grader and a member of CUSD's High School football program.

"The shocking passing of Zaheem is a major loss for our school community and affects everyone from classmates to teachers who had the privilege of knowing him," a statement from the district read. "His dedication and spirit as a member of our High School football program is irreplaceable and he will be missed by his teammates and coaches, who remember him not just as a player, but as a friend on and off the field."

The statement continued by saying the district would be offering support services for students and staff through July 3.

Support services will be available at STEM Academy at Showalter, located at 1100 West 10th Street in Chester.

Police are also still searching for suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the authorities.