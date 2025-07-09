'Zombies 4' cast walks red carpet as new set of vampires, daywalkers enter the musical universe

HOLLYWOOD -- Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim are back for a new adventure in the franchise they helped start in 2018. They not only star in "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," they've graduated to executive producer status as well.

"Me and Meg, really together, learned on the job, encouraged each other to speak up about things, often had great ideas and realized, oh, we're totally down for this and ready for this," said Manheim.

"Being able to pass the torch to completely new people is just like really so fulfilling. And it's really cool," said Donnelly.

The film begins with a summer road trip that winds up at a summer camp. We meet new characters in the form of vampires and daywalkers. As things play out, they'll need to join forces to help each another. And as always, there's song and dance to assist with the storytelling.

"We shot this over a year ago so to actually be here now, it's just so surreal and we're all so happy," said Julian Lerner.

"There's something about this energy in 'Zombies 4' compared to the other ones that brings this different kind of electric energy" said Mekonnen Knife.

"Filming in New Zealand was a whole beast in itself. We barely green screen anything. Everything was very location-based," said Swayam Bhatia.

"The music has this, like, pop rock, like, OG 'Camp Rock' type of feel. It feels very nostalgic to, like, old Disney," said Malachi Barton.

"This is honestly already the best night of my life," said Freya Skye. "It's just so exciting so, yeah, I just feel like a little puppy dog. I'm so excited to be here!"

"Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres July 10 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+.

