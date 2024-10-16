Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets gorillas, giant African millipede at Philadelphia Zoo

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff and Cecily Tynan WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 10:40PM
PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!

On Wednesday, Tynan got to meet a giant African millipede.

She also got a chance to see a group of gorillas!

Watch for more Zoo Adventures below:

