Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets prickly porcupine, puma cubs at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!

On Wednesday, Tynan met a prickly friend: the North American porcupine.

She also got to see two puma cubs who are thriving at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Watch for more Zoo Adventures below: