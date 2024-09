Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets sleepy reptile, feeds hippos at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!

On Wednesday, Tynan got to meet a sleepy prehensile-tailed skink, which is a reptile.

She also got a chance to feed the zoo's hungry, hungry hippos!

Watch for more Zoo Adventures below: