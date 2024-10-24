Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets zebras, rhino at the Philadelphia Zoo
Thursday, October 24, 2024 1:03AM
PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!
On Wednesday, Tynan got to meet zebras.
She also got the chance to see a rhino!
Watch for more Zoo Adventures below:
