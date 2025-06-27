Super Bowl halftime performer arrested after displaying 'Sudan and Free Gaza' flag

NEW ORLEANS -- The Super Bowl halftime performer who allegedly displayed a flag during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, which read the message "Sudan and Free Gaza," was arrested by the Louisiana State Police on Thursday.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, of New Orleans, allegedly displayed the flag and didn't comply with security on the scene, who told him to stop.

He was allowed to be on the field, but not allowed to display the flag, police said.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 when New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.

Louisiana State Police said that Nantambu allegedly "deviated from his assigned role, retrieved a Sudanese flag bearing the message 'Sudan and Free Gaza,' and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag."

"Security and law enforcement personnel on site quickly recognized the unauthorized action and apprehended the performer after he refused to comply with their commands to stop," police said.

Following the event, an arrest warrant was obtained for Nantambu through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, police said.

Nantambu, with his attorney, surrendered himself on Thursday to police under charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.