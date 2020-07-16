25-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman died after being shot in the face in the city's Strawberry Mansion section on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Berks St.

The 25-year-old woman was shot once in the head and was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died a few hours later, police said.

Police said the shooting was domestic.
