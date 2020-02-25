Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, fetus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a pregnant woman in North Philadelphia.

Razique Bumpas of the 4000 block of Maywood Street was arrested around 4:39 p.m. Monday.

He is charged with the murder of both 39-year-old Ishan Charmidah Rahman and her unborn baby.

The shooting happened Friday around 5:55 p.m. at 9th and Dauphin streets.

Police say at least two to three men began firing shots at a silver minivan occupied by Rahman and a man in his 40s.

Rahman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to the hospital by the man who had been shot in the chest and left shoulder.

She died at the hospital. An emergency C-section was performed but the baby was pronounced dead, according to police.

Bumpas was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, violations of the firearms act and two counts of first-degree murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaarresthomicidepregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News