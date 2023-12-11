Philadelphia-based mall owner files for bankruptcy, relinquishes ownership over Fashion District

This is the second time since the pandemic that PREIT has filed for bankruptcy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia-based mall owner PREIT is selling its part of Center City's Fashion District.

The company is giving up 50% ownership of the mall after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This makes the California-based Macerich the sole owner of the property.

PREIT says tenants, vendors, and employees would not be impacted by the Chapter 11 filing.

The company owns several malls across the region.