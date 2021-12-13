Preston's Pantry Project in Boyertown helps provide food, essentials to families in need

BOYERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Berks County community is working to carry on the legacy of a young boy with a big heart, even after his tragic death.
Preston's Pantry was founded in honor of 8-year-old Preston Dray, who died two years ago when a car he was in was swept away by flash floods.
The organization, which is run through the Boyertown Area Multi-Service Center, aims to reduce food insecurity in and around the area. They have a weekly food distribution every Thursday where individuals or families in need can pull up and receive food and supplies.
Food pantry Coordinator, Olivia Merry says they serve about 60-70 families per week. If a family is in need of food, all they have to do is call, no questions asked.
Inside the pantry is a network of highly coordinated and dedicated volunteers. The volunteers wheel carts through the aisles and load it up in an assembly line fashion before delivering the items to vehicles outside.
"I love being a part of seeing that go out that door, no judgement no nothing, here just take it" said volunteer, Betty Hartung.
The need for this service is massive especially during the holidays.
"Thank God to them because without them I don't know where I would be right now" said Patricia Miller, a recipient of goods from the pantry.
The pantry was inspired by Preston after he decided to collect food for a school project in 2018. Preston collected 45 pounds of food, which he donated to Boyertown Multi-Service.
"The story has not just helped people with hunger, but its also helped people feel inspired" said Rob Laubenheimer, Executive Director Boyertown Area Multi-Service.
Preston and his pregnant mother Pamela Vera Snyder, tragically passed away back in July of 2019 after a flash flood swept their car away.
"We do this with a lot of humility knowing that without the community support and without Preston and his family, none of this would be possible" said Laubenheimer.
To place an order or to find out how to help contribute to the food pantry, visit: https://www.boyertownareamulti-service.org/prestons-food-pantry.html
Preston's Pantry Project in Boyertown helps provide food, essentials to families in need
FOOD BANK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News