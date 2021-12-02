PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing two cats in South Philadelphia.
Officials say the cats were found shot and killed at Pier 80 on the Delaware waterfront.
Bullets were found in both cats, and are being sent for further processing through the Philadelphia Police Department.
According to the PSPCA, the cats were found just next door to another feral cat colony that was the scene of several arsons in 2017.
"These acts of cruelty are especially monstrous," says Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Two innocent animals were targeted as part of a callous act, and left to die. Community cats have the same right to a peaceful, safe life as the cats that live in our homes."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or you can email cruelty@pspca.org.
Pennsylvania SPCA asking for help after 2 cats killed in South Philly
Bullets were found in both cats, and are being sent for further processing through the Philadelphia Police Department.
ANIMAL ABUSE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News