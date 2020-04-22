Food & Drink

Publix to buy surplus produce, milk and donate to food banks

Supermarket chain Publix announced Wednesday that it launched an initiative that will purchase surplus produce and dairy from farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic and donate it to Feeding America food banks.

In its first week, the Florida-based grocer plans to donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk to the food banks. The chain said the initiative is set to run for several weeks.

"Publix hopes to address the needs of both the farming community and its local partner food banks through this initiative," the company said in a statement.



"As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Publix CEO Todd Jones said. "In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida's produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities."

RELATED: Grocery store supply returning to normal but don't plan on finding hand sanitizer anytime soon

Feeding America estimates that 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity because of school closures and rising unemployment during the pandemic.

"As we respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Publix understands that more families are turning to us to help put food, especially fresh produce and milk, on their tables," said Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez. "We're grateful to Publix for not only supporting growers, but also for their years of support of Feeding South Florida."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridapublixfeeding americafoodcoronavirussupermarketfood banku.s. & worldgrocery storedonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
SEPTA: No job action expected Thursday
Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway
Pennsylvania boosting efforts to promote voting by mail
Asymptomatic testing not yet under way in NJ; cases near 96,000
Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Deptford Mall
Philadelphia delays plastic bag ban amid COVID-19
Show More
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Task force hopes to boost jobs and safety across Pa.
Philly sports teams show support for City of Brotherly Love
CDC chief warns of possible 2nd wave of COVID-19
Delaware reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News