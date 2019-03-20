Radnor police warn of coyote sighting

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities are on the Main Line are on alert after a coyote sighting.Radnor police released a picture of the coyote.Police said while there have been many sightings reported, officers were first able to confirm the reports of the animal's existence Tuesday afternoon.They are warning residents in the area of Abrahams Lane and Church Road to be the lookout.Police say pet owners in the area should be mindful while letting their pets outside.Anyone who spots the coyote should not try to approach the animal. Instead, you are asked to call 911.