coyotes

Radnor police warn of coyote sighting

EMBED <>More Videos

Radnor police warn of coyote sighting: Matt O'Donnell reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 20, 2019

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities are on the Main Line are on alert after a coyote sighting.

Radnor police released a picture of the coyote.

Police said while there have been many sightings reported, officers were first able to confirm the reports of the animal's existence Tuesday afternoon.

They are warning residents in the area of Abrahams Lane and Church Road to be the lookout.

Police say pet owners in the area should be mindful while letting their pets outside.

Anyone who spots the coyote should not try to approach the animal. Instead, you are asked to call 911.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
safetycoyotespets
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COYOTES
Spiked kevlar vests designed to protect dogs from coyotes
Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philly
Cat unscathed after dramatic coyote encounter
Alert issued for Montco residents after coyotes spotted
TOP STORIES
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
1 killed, 1 in custody after Coatesville collision
Jury finds Roundup caused man's lymphoma
2 men killed by gunfire in Kensington
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Show More
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Philadelphia girl dubbed youngest barber in the world
2 critical following double shooting under the El on Market Street
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Tire slashing spree suspects caught on video
More TOP STORIES News