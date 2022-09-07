Checking out Raising Cane's Chicken, Auntie Anne's flavored beer

For chicken and beer fans, Raising Cane's and Evil Genius have some new options for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oktoberfest has come early at Evil Genius Beer Company with the launch of a brew in collaboration with Auntie Anne's pretzels.

It's called "Is butter a carb?" And it is the first attempt by Evil Genius to make a lager for distribution. So owner Luke Bowen reached out to Auntie Anne's to make it a delicious success.

The beer is brewed with Auntie Anne's Pretzels and, when you drink it, it pairs perfectly with a pretzel making it "the best of both worlds."

When Raising Cane's cut the ribbon on its newest store near Temple University, it felt more like a college football game with fans running through a pep-rally style human tunnel for a taste of the famous fried chicken fingers.

Radnor-raised Jason Hurle is what Raising Cane calls a caniac. He arrived at 4 a.m., a full five hours before the restaurant opened its doors to ensure that he was among the first 20 customers and thus winner of a free weekly Raising Cane's meal for a year.

Jason was first in line and, while the senior music major is "elated," he's also a little bit scared. "It might be motivation enough for me to actually sign up for the gym," he said with a laugh.

Raising Cane's opened its first Philadelphia location in University City in May and plans three more restaurants in the region by year's end.

Evil Genius Beer Company | Facebook | Instagram

1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia

215-425-6820

Raising Cane's | Facebook | Instagram

1717 N 12th St Unit D, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

267-691-5054