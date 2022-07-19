restaurant

The loss of 'a fixture': Ralph's Italian Restaurant restaurateur dies at 93

Ralph's on South 9th Street has been in operation since 1900 and is America's oldest Italian restaurant.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ralph's Italian Restaurant restaurateur dies at 93

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ralph Dispigno Jr., the patriarch of a well-known, classic Philadelphia restaurant, has died at the age of 93.

Ralph's Italian Restaurant shared the news of its owner's passing on social media earlier this week.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ralph Dispigno Jr, or as we called him, Uncle Ralphie. Named after his father Rafael for whom the restaurant was named, Ralph Jr. spent the vast majority of his 93 years on this earth inside the walls of the restaurant, for years working seven days a week," the post read.

Dispigno passed away Saturday. He spent over 75 years in the family business.



"An incessant jokester, Ralph was always smiling. Known for his gentle teasing, he was almost never serious. His devotion to Ralph's is unparalleled as he truly loved it, and everyone inside loved him," the restaurant's post said.

Ralph's on South 9th Street has been in operation since 1900 and is America's oldest Italian restaurant.

"Ralph was a fixture here, typically found in the kitchen shucking clams or visiting with beloved friends in the service bar. To have known him was to love him. And if you were ever fortunate enough to have met him, you just know," the post said.

The restaurant said Dispigno was a dedicated family man and gifted musician. He loved playing the saxophone, flute and clarinet in his youth.

"Ralph is predeceased by his lovely wife Mildred, and is survived by his daughter Karen and her husband Doug, and their beautiful daughter Courtney whom Ralph cherished with all his heart. He will be greatly missed," the post said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiarestaurantfamous death
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
Restaurant raises $13K for blind chef missing electronic glasses
'Execution-style' shooting: 17-year-old killed after getting takeout
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson leaves Philly waitress $1K tip
TOP STORIES
Coffee cup from Philly airport helps solve 1975 cold-case murder
Out-of-control driver strikes 2 girls, mother's friend in West Philly
Teenager becomes Philly's 300th homicide victim of the year
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Tomorrow
Health officials monitoring air quality in Southwest Philly
'They're so cute': Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philly
'Clothespin' artist, Claes Oldenburg, dies at 93
Show More
Philly man charged in 96-year-old mother's death
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Del. boxing class for those with Down syndrome takes off
Pujols upsets Schwarber in Home Run Derby
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
More TOP STORIES News