Ray Liotta, actor who played roles in 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams,' dies at 67

The Newark, New Jersey-born actor's career stretches 44 years. He was lauded for his film debut in 1986's 'Something Wild.'
Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his iconic portrayals of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died.

"Ray was working on a project in the Dominican Republic called 'Dangerous Waters' when he passed. He passed in his sleep," publicist Jennifer Allen wrote in a statement to CNN. "He is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo."

Liotta's career spanned 44 years, starting with a role in the television soap opera "Another World." He garnered praise for his breakthrough role in the film "Something Wild," an action romantic comedy that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

But it was roles in two movies in back-to-back years that cemented his standing in Hollywood: the Kevin Costner-led "Field of Dreams" in 1989 and Martin Scorcese's mob drama "Goodfellas" in 1990.

In "Field of Dreams," Liotta portrayed Shoeless Joe Jackson who appears as a ghost. Even though the movie tells a sports fantasy story, Jackson was one of the faces of the 1919 Black Sox scandal that involved game-fixing during the World Series by the Chicago White Sox.

"Goodfellas" put Liotta's voice to work. As the film's protagonist, Liotta, as Hill, narrated the story's 25-year biographical arc that follows the protagonist's rise within a New York City mob to his downfall and transition as an FBI informant.

Liotta went on to star in other notable films, some commonly of the crime genre, such as "Cop Land," "Blow," "Narc," "Smokin' Aces," and "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Most recently, he took on supporting roles in "Marriage Story" and "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel film to "The Sopranos."

Liotta was 67.

CNN contributed to this report.
