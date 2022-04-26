Ray's Reusables will change the way you think about shopping

NORTHERN LIBERTIES, Pa. (WPVI) -- At Ray's Reusables, you'll find everything from earth-friendly soaps, toothpaste, lip balms and shampoo and conditioner bars.There's toilet paper made from bamboo or recycled paper products, and dryer balls in bold colors, fun prints or cute animal faces. Throw a handful in your dryer and it's said to reduce static cling and save you money by reducing your dry time up to 25%.Ray Daly is the curator of this collection.Her shop is filled with surprise finds like plant-able greeting cards, made on recycled paper that's embedded with seeds. She carries seed balls too, filled with cooking herbs, pollinator plants or wildflowers. You simply bury the ball in soil and plants will soon pop up.And she has what she calls swap items-things to replace single-use disposable items in your kitchen and bathroom, like cloth facial wipes instead of cotton balls and unpaper towels that you can wash and re-use.But at its heart, Ray's Reusables is a bulk refill station for everything from shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion to laundry detergent, dish soap and hand soap.Because it doesn't make sense to chuck a bottle and buy a brand new one every time you run out of your favorite products.You can BYOB or Ray can sell you an aluminum or glass bottle.She opened her shop in March after a year and a half of doing mobile pop-ups.The mobile popups continue as Ray works to make it easier for people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.935 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123