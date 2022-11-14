Teen killed in shooting at off-campus apartment near Kutztown University

The victim, identified as Diego Velazquez, was not a Kutztown student.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The death of an 18-year-old from Reading has been ruled a homicide following a shooting near Kutztown University this weekend.

Gunshots rang just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point student apartment complex, which is off campus.

The victim, identified as Diego Velazquez, died in the shooting. He was not a Kutztown student.

One witness says she was on the same apartment floor when shots were fired.

"I heard like three loud claps, like boom, boom, boom .. I never heard a gun in my life, but I knew like that was a gun. I looked at my friend like, 'Oh my gosh, what do we do?' So we went to the room, called public safety and then there were about six cop cars lined up," recalled the witness.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.