Cole, Heidi Hamels selling custom-built Delco home for nearly $2.5M

Courtesy: Berkshire Hathaway/Virtual Vista

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- He is known as Hollywood Hamels, but there's a case that he should've been nicknamed Delco Hamels.Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi built and designed their three-story Newtown Square home in 2014, but now they are putting it up for sale. The 9,720 square foot home on Brick House Farm Lane has a listing price of $2,495,000.There is also a yearly HOA fee of $1,800.Cole Hamels played for the Phillies until 2015. He is currently a free agent. In 2008, he was named the World Series MVP during the Phillies Championship season.He sure left Phillies fans with a lot of memories and now you have the opportunity to make new memories inside the Hamels' custom-built home.The home is complete with six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a four-car attached garage, in ground Ted's pool with hot pool and a pool house.The pool house is in the fenced backyard.Entering the home, you'll find a two-story entry foyer with a curved staircase with wrought iron railings.A gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a 10x6 granite island with breakfast bar and two ovens - a Wolf gas fired 6-burner over and a second built-in wall oven. There are two dishwashers, two refrigerators and a double door entry to a wrap-around pantry closet.Above the wall entering the kitchen, a quote from humorist Erma Bornbeck reads, "When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me."There are two workout rooms, an in-law/guest/au pair suite, a temperature-controlled wine room, and primary suite area featuring the primary bedroom with a fireplace and primary bathroom.A fully finished walk-out basement with a bar/kitchen has an outside entrance to the side yard.The Hamels' home is equipped with two Geothermal HVAC systems, speakers in most of the ceilings, a security system and interior and exterior cameras.In addition, the home also comes with a "Christmas lighting package."For those Phillies fans with kids, this home is in the Rose Tree Media School District.So are you up to bat to make Cole Hamels' home your own?