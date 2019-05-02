Real Estate

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles puts New Jersey home on the market

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl LII MVP, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, has put his Haddonfield home on the market.

Built in 2017, the spacious home is over 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large backyard.

The house was put on the market on May 1st for a listing price of $799,000.

Nick Foles has since moved to Florida after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.
