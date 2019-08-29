STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4544249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, you should definitely consider living here.



Cantilevered swimming pool with UV filtration



Two story art gallery/sport court/concert hall



Wine wall



Glass elevator to all levels



Expansive garden irrigated by rainwater collected from the rooftops and decks. Smart drip irrigation.



12,000 gallon rain harvesting tank/cistern to irrigate your garden



Wellness center with massage room steam and sauna with a view spa/hot tub



Zehnder air filtration system Merv 13 filter for allergens and pollutants



Vents underneath sink cabinet to purify the air where most people get cleaning supplies



Bedroom level air condition



Tensui water filtration to all in house spigots



PRE-Certifified LEED Platinum



Savant Pro to control your home from anywhere in the world



Lutron lighting



Art Gallery humidity controlled





SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) -- We all know housing prices are high in the Bay Area-- but if you're in the market to buy a pricey home we've got a doozy for you.A home at 950 Lombard Street is the most expensive one on the market in San Francisco right now. It's going for a mere $40.5 million. That's down from its initial price of $45 million last year.The median home price in San Francisco is currently $1.3 million.The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The entire hillside was excavated to build this 9,500 square foot home.Here are some other features in the house: