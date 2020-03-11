community journalist

Oldest surviving log cabin seeking next generation of history keepers

GIBBSTOWN, N.J. -- For about 350 years, this structure stood still as the world changed around it. The country's oldest surviving dovetail-constructed log cabin, a relic of the 1600s, is looking for a new owner.

Before the formation of a country known as the United States of America, settlers from Sweden and Finland voyaged across the Atlantic Ocean. They made their way to what is now Southern New Jersey, where they built log cabins like the one that stands on Swedesboro Road today.

In the 1960s, a man named Harry Rink acquired the property from relatives. He moved into the adjacent additions to the cabin with his wife, Doris. He devoted his life to the maintenance of the cabin and vowed to live there until the day he died, which he did.

As the lone surviving homeowner, Doris Rink continues to host free tours and teach guests about the construction and artifacts that enrich the cabin's history. But, with Harry's passing, someone new must keep the log cabin standing.

Weichert Realtors is offering the property for $1,750,000 with additional negotiations for the artifacts inside.

For more information, visit the log cabin's Facebook Page.

