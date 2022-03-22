red cross

'It's very special': Montgomery County woman credits Red Cross efforts that saved her life

For about a year and a half, Stacey Morris needed a blood transfusion every month.
HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County woman is crediting the Red Cross for saving her life after receiving several blood donations through the nonprofit.

"They saved my life. I can't stress how important they are to me," said Stacey Morris from Limerick Township. "You wouldn't believe how much it helps."

As she sat in the blood donation center in Horsham, Pa., she couldn't help but think any person who sat in one of the chairs to donate blood could be the one who helped her.

Three years ago, she went to the doctor after feelings of symptoms she couldn't explain.

"I was walking up steps and feeling so tired. I was getting all these bruises and didn't know why," Morris said.

Morris ended up in the emergency room, where she needed several blood transfusions.

She later found out she has aplastic anemia, which means her body kills any blood that she makes.

For about a year and a half, she needed a blood transfusion every month.

The blood donations came from the Red Cross.

"You really feel it when you don't have it, so have it, and to be saved by receiving blood, it's very special," said Morris.

While Morris is getting better, she's not clear yet.

With her condition, chances are she'll need another blood transfusion down the line. That's why it's so important people continue to donate.

"I think it's important for people to realize that you can help, even if you don't know what to do for people. If you want to help in the smallest way, all you have to do is roll up your arm," she said.

6abc is teaming up with the Red Cross for a blood drive on March 30. You can get more information and sign up to be a donor here.

