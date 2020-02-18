Religion & Spirituality

New archbishop Nelson Perez talks about his favorite Philly spots during 1-on-1 interview

By
CLEVELAND (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Archbishop-designate Nelson Perez has wrapped up his tenure in Cleveland, Ohio and will officially start his new role here in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

But before he made the trip east, Action News reporter Sharrie Williams traveled to Cleveland last week for a wide-ranging conversation.

She said he greeted her with a big hug and welcomed her into his Cleveland office with the love of God.

RELATED: Nelson Perez talks about his favorite Philly spots during 1-on-1 interview
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, talked about his favorite spots in the city during a one-on-one interview with Sharrie Williams



Bishop Perez has been away from the Delaware Valley for the last seven years but, at heart, he said he's a Philadelphia priest.

Of course, he was ordained in Philadelphia and spent 28 years here.

So when the Vatican called and said he would return as Archbishop he was caught off-guard, especially since he was with Pope Francis just a few weeks prior and Francis gave him no indication about the major appointment that was in store.

"Did you think you would be returning to Philadelphia did you see this coming?" Sharrie asked.

"Absolutely not. God is a God of surprises and this is a surprise I never saw in my wildest imagination," said Perez.

RELATED: Philadelphia's new archbishop Nelson Perez shares Action News memories
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, shares memories of Action News.



Perez's Mass of Installation will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 2 p.m.

Watch the rest of Sharrie's conversation with Perez in the video above.

MORE:

Sharrie reports during Action News at 5 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Sharrie Williams speaks with Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, during Action News at 5pm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityphiladelphiaphiladelphia archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies from flu; school should be on 'high alert': Superintendent
Fact vs. fiction: What you need to know about blue light glasses
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
AG Shapiro wants Philly towing company shut down
Residents concerned over possible closure of Mercy hospital
Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at Delco bar
Growing coronavirus concerns for upcoming vacationers
Show More
Bensalem hotel explosion caused by aerosol can: Source
Sex therapist Amie Harwick dies; former boyfriend arrested
Local woman turns to Instant Pot community to help her stepdad find love
Missing 10-year-old boy from New Castle Co. found safe
Preparations continue for installation of Philly's new archbishop
More TOP STORIES News