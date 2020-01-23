Religion & Spirituality

Nelson Perez to be named next archbishop of Philadelphia: Source

Nelson Perez

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is getting a new archbishop, Action News has learned.

According to an authoritative source, the new leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese will be Nelson Perez, currently the Bishop of Cleveland.

The 58-year-old is the son of Cuban exiles, and he will be the first Hispanic, and in fact, the first non-white archbishop in the 212-year history of the Philadelphia church.

He is no stranger to Philadelphia.

Perez was ordained in Philadelphia in 1989, and his first assignment was as curate of St. Ambrose Parish in North Philadelphia.

Perez will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, who at 75 has made no secret of his desire to retire.

An official announcement on Perez is expected to come on Thursday from the Vatican.
