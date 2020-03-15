religion

Watch the Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Because of the precautions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, many of you did not get to go to Sunday Mass.

For more that 40 years the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc have been working together to produce a weekly Mass for television. While it usually runs on television early in the morning on Sundays, we are now providing it for you to see on 6abc.com as well.

We also have a long list of other religious services that are streaming online.

We hope this presentation helps provide comfort during these stressful times.
religion & spiritualityreligioncatholic churchcoronavirus
