Remains of missing New Jersey woman found in car pulled from Salem River

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey State Police recovered the remains of a woman missing since 2014 from the Salem River on Thursday afternoon.Around 12 p.m. divers pulled a mangled car from the river in the area of West Broadway Road.State police confirm the remains of 52-year-old Vanessa Smallwood, of Maple Shade, were found in the vehicle. It's unclear how the car ended up in the water.Smallwood was a missing person last seen in Cherry Hill on Jan. 27, 2014, authorities said.An autopsy will be conducted by the Southern Regional Coroner's Office.