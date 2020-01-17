Remains of missing New Jersey woman found in car pulled from Salem River

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey State Police recovered the remains of a woman missing since 2014 from the Salem River on Thursday afternoon.
Around 12 p.m. divers pulled a mangled car from the river in the area of West Broadway Road.
State police confirm the remains of 52-year-old Vanessa Smallwood, of Maple Shade, were found in the vehicle. It's unclear how the car ended up in the water.
Smallwood was a missing person last seen in Cherry Hill on Jan. 27, 2014, authorities said.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Southern Regional Coroner's Office.
