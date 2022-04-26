workplace

Job seekers seeing new kinds of benefits as remote work changes workplace

By David Louie
EMBED <>More Videos

Job seekers see new kinds of benefits pandemic changes workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Some of the benefits that used to attract job seekers are no longer relevant as remote work continues. So, employers have had to listen and change with the times.

Four years ago, San Jose State's Class of 2022 never dreamed it would be this good. There are over 27,000 job postings at the university's career center. That's almost four jobs for each of this year's nearly 7,400 graduates. This means they can make demands.

A survey conducted on LinkedIn by the recruiting firm Robert Half indicated just over half of this year's grads want to work remotely. That means perks such as free food or on-site dry cleaning and massages lose relevancy and value.

RELATED: Employers take note: Most remote workers don't want to go back to the office

The San Francisco benefits consulting firm Forma says companies indeed are creating a menu of perks employees can select, including help with paying student loan debt. Providing more flexible benefits can help to fill an estimated 11 million job openings. Other companies, according to the recruiting firm Robert Half, are foregoing advance degree requirements and either providing educational benefits or in-house training.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan joseemploymentbuilding a better bay areapandemicjobsworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
Businesses still hurting as employers mull return to work plans
Two Years of COVID: Remote work here to stay?
Worker shortages still impacting range of businesses in Philly
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
76ers fall to Raptors 103-88 in Game 5; Philly leads series 3-2
Bensalem man charged in deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash
AccuWeather: A few showers Tuesday, then cool midweek
2 adults, 12-year-old child dead in apparent double murder-suicide
Jersey Shore town introducing new shuttle service this summer
Birthday celebration held for missing Bridgeton girl
Show More
Philly POPs to perform hallmark Gershwin series at Verizon Hall
Best friend, principal among mourners after fire kills father, 3 kids
New video evidence released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Despite war, Ukrainian designer finishes local bride's wedding dress
Rape, 2 stabbings on SEPTA under investigation
More TOP STORIES News