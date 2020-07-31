Arts & Entertainment

Academy of Natural Sciences reopens with new safety measures

Arts and cultural institutions all around our area are starting to reopen, slowly and steadily.

On Friday, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University joined the ranks of the reopened.

They have many safety measures in place, but still all of the fun you expect.

You must wear a mask, capacity is limited to 25%, tickets are timed and social distancing is in place.

"We remind people to people to stay 6-feet away, but we use a little bit of fun," says Dr. Scott Cooper, the President and CEO of The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. "You can see decals that we put on the floor that remind people that the size of a Triceratops skull is 6 feet, and the size of our botanist is 6 feet."

Their popular exhibit called Survival of the Slowest is back, along with its star, Lulu the two-toed sloth. She joins other slow moving animals on display.

The museum closed its doors on March 13, and has been preparing for this day.

Families and visitors say they are happy to be back to this popular spot in Philadelphia.

"It's our first time coming back and its so nice to have somewhere to go that gets the kids out of the house, is safe and educational," said Amy Choules, of Fairmount.

Some of the exhibits are on hold and there are some new ones coming soon.

