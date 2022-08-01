'Good Morning America' visits Women's Animal Center to celebrate 'Dogust'

Women's Animal Center, in Bensalem, is America's First Animal Shelter and was founded in 1869 by 30 trailblazing women.

"It's the universal birthday for all of those dogs out there who we don't know what their birthday is, all those rescue dogs that deserve their special day," said GMA's Lara Spencer.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's "Dogust" 1, and pups in Bensalem, Bucks County were ready to celebrate on Monday morning.

"Good Morning America" visited the Women's Animal Center to party with the pups.

"It's the universal birthday for all of those dogs out there who we don't know what their birthday is, all those rescue dogs that deserve their special day, and GMA is giving it to them today," said GMA's Lara Spencer.

Benjamin, Brax, Javi, and the rest of the canine gang were dressed and runway ready.

"It lets people know there are shelter pets in these shelters, and they just need a second chance at a forever home," explained Karen Lash with Women's Animal Shelter.

Women's Animal Center is America's First Animal Shelter and was founded in 1869 by 30 trailblazing women.

Lash said that recently the shelter has been met with rising costs and an influx of animals.

"The cost of shelter supplies, water, electricity, as well as microchips, food, all the things we need to care for these precious lives has increased. So, it makes fundraising all the more challenging but all the more necessary," Lash said.

On Monday, GMA presented Women's Animal Center with a check for $5,000 from Rachel Ray and her company Nutrish.

"It really is important to remind people to rescue rather than buy. There are just too many dogs out there that need good homes. Cats, in this case, birds, I heard they have rabbits here, guinea pigs you name it, come get it," Spencer said.

Click here to donate or adopt.