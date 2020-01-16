Sneak peek: 'Star Wars'-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.
They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.
"You're just in the middle of a 'Star Wars' story and you're experiencing it firsthand," Executive Creative Director John Larena said. "There's so many things to look at. So many things are happening at the same time. You'll go on with a friend or a family member and you'll be on this side and they'll be on that side, you'll see different things...all these incredible things that happen around you. You can't get it all, you gotta go on it multiple times."
The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.
More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.
We got a firsthand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above. Or for a longer, more in-depth look, see the YouTube video below:
