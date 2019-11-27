Roadhouse Inn fire leaves one dead in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed and 12 people have been displaced, following a fire at the Roadhouse Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of New Falls Road in Bristol Township.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from the second floor of the two-story building when they got there.

One person was killed, and a second person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say the second floor had rooms for rent.

The Red Cross is now helping 12 people who were living there, with a place to stay.

There's no word on what caused the fire.
