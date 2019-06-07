Robbery suspect shot by police inside Langhorne 7-Eleven

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police say an officer shot a suspect who was robbing the 7-Eleven store on the 200 block of N. Pine Street in Langhorne late Thursday night.We know that the suspect did survive, but we don't yet know the severity of the injuries.This particular 7-Eleven has been robbed three times in recent weeks.In fact, a member of a task force created by police in Bucks County along with the F.B.I. to investigate the robberies is the one who shot the suspect.Authorities have not said what department the officer who shot the suspect works for.At least nine evidence markers could be seen through the front door of the store.Authorities have yet to provide any other details, pending a statement expected later today from the Bucks County District Attorney.